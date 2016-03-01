BANGKOK, March 1 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved in Asia following China's monetary easing, with Singapore hitting a near seven-week closing high, a day ahead of the release of manufacturing output data for February. Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 0.6 percent at 2,682.39, the highest close since Jan. 13. Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines both reversed slides of the day before when they hit multi-week closing lows. Vietnam also rebounded with energy shares leading the pack. Indonesia extended gains for a fifth day, adding 0.2 percent to a near one-month high. Thai stocks climbed 1 percent, recouping from losses in the previous session. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production, the most actively traded, jumped 5.9 percent as oil prices rose over 1 percent on Tuesday. In a report dated Feb. 29, Nomura said it had upgraded the Thai stock market to 'neutral' from 'underweight', citing cheaper valuations and some improvement in macro economic indicators. Foreign fund flows were positive for most on the first trading day of March. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philppines brought in net foreign buying worth 65 million ringgit ($15.6 million), 227 billion rupiah ($17 million) and 503 million peso ($10.62 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2682.39 2666.51 +0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1670.82 1654.75 +0.97 Bangkok 1346.95 1332.37 +1.09 Jakarta 4779.98 4770.95 +0.19 Manila 6729.53 6671.04 +0.88 Ho Chi Minh 561.56 559.37 +0.39 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2682.39 2882.73 -6.95 Kuala Lumpur 1670.82 1692.51 -1.28 Bangkok 1346.95 1288.02 +4.58 Jakarta 4779.98 4593.00 +4.07 Manila 6729.53 6952.08 -3.20 Ho Chi Minh 561.56 579.03 -3.02 ($1 = 4.1650 ringgit) ($1 = 13,345.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 47.3750 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)