BANGKOK, March 16 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were little changed on Wednesday as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve for cues on interest rate direction, with Malaysia recouping early losses on foreign-led buying. Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended the day up 0.2 percent, with Tenaga Nasional, the most actively-traded stock, rising 0.6 percent. The market saw net foreign buying worth 192 million ringgit ($46.43 million), building on the 2.6-billion-ringgit inflow over the past fifteen days, stock exchange data showed. The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent, trimming some early losses, helped by a 4.3 percent jump in large cap energy stock PTT Exploration and Production amid a rise in global oil prices. Regional fund flows were mixed, with the Philippines having a net inflow for a fifth day worth 169 million peso ($3.61 million) while Indonesia recorded a net outflow of 281 billion rupiah ($21.18 million), its first in three days. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday, as it balances continued concern about the health of the global economy with fresh signs that domestic inflation is starting to rear its head. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2844.21 2839.44 0.17 Bangkok 1377.8 1382.93 -0.37 Manila 7065.39 7148.26 -1.16 Jakarta 4861.441 4849.781 0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1693.43 1690.92 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 577.07 574.04 0.53 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2844.21 2882.73 -1.34 Bangkok 1377.8 1288.02 6.97 Manila 7065.39 6952.08 1.63 Jakarta 4861.441 4593.008 5.84 Kuala Lumpur 1693.43 1692.51 0.05 Ho Chi Minh 577.07 579.03 -0.34 ($1 = 46.7550 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 13,265.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 4.1350 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)