BANGKOK, March 21 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Monday, with the Philippine main index hitting a more than seven-month high amid continuing inflows, while a late rally in telecoms shares sent the Thai benchmark to a one-week closing high. The Philippine composite index was up 0.95 percent at 7,376.41, its highest close since Aug. 14, 2015. The overall stock market saw net foreign investor buying for an eighth straight day worth 1.1 billion peso ($23.73 million), stock exchange data showed. Thai SET index finished up 0.8 percent at a one-week closing high of 1,393.63. Telecoms shares were the most actively traded, with Advanced Info Service up 3.5 percent and Jasmine International 2.8 percent higher. The Thai telecoms regulator said Jasmine has failed to meet a deadline on Monday to make the initial payment on a $2.1 billion bid for a 4G spectrum licence it won in an auction in December. Stocks in Singapore slipped 0.9 percent, its first loss in four days, as investors awaited the city-state's 2016 budget announcement, expected on Thursday. Vietnam fell for a second day to a near two-week low. Malaysia and Indonesia ended little changed in line with Asia as a retreat in oil prices made investors cautious. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2880.69 2906.8 -0.90 Bangkok 1393.63 1382.96 0.77 Manila 7376.41 7306.74 0.95 Jakarta 4885.163 4885.708 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1718.36 1716.34 0.12 Ho Chi Minh 572.27 575.82 -0.62 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2880.69 2882.73 -0.07 Bangkok 1393.63 1288.02 8.20 Manila 7376.41 6952.08 6.10 Jakarta 4885.163 4593.008 6.36 Kuala Lumpur 1718.36 1692.51 1.53 Ho Chi Minh 572.27 579.03 -1.17 ($1 = 46.3470 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)