JAKARTA, April 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday amid regional weakness as disappointing earnings from U.S. blue-chip companies and a fall in overnight oil prices curbed risk appetite. Singapore led the fall, with the Straits Times Index trading 0.8 percent lower, dragged down by offshore oil rig company Keppel Corp Ltd's shares which fell 5 percent. Suntec REIT fell 1.4 percent after the company reported a marginal increase in its first-quarter profit in the previous session and OCBC Investment Research downgraded it to "sell", saying valuation appeared stretched. Thailand fell 0.3 from a near six-month closing high in the previous session on valuation concern. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was trading marginally lower, after touching its highest level in nine months earlier in the session. "The JCI is expected to trade slightly lower today on profit-taking and negative regional sentiments," said Dang Maulida, an analyst with KDB Daewoo Securities Indonesia. "Meanwhile, domestic investors will be cautious on the upcoming first-quarter GDP release." Indonesia will release its Q1 GDP data in early May. Bucking the trend, the Philippine market rose 0.1 percent, while Vietnam advanced for a second day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change 0440 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct move Singapore 2937.76 2960.78 -0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1717.15 1721.47 -0.25 Bangkok 1419.18 1423.9 -0.33 Jakarta 4900.38 4903.09 -0.06 Manila 7267.8 7257.85 0.14 Ho Chi Minh 583.96 575.85 1.41 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)