By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Sept 16 Philippine shares slumped 2 percent on Friday in their biggest percentage fall in over three months as investors booked profits after the previous session's gains, while most other Southeast Asian markets rose after lacklustre U.S. retail sales data reduced prospects of a Fed rate hike next week. Futures traders are now pricing in a 12 percent chance of a rate increase this month, down from 15 percent on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Consumer price inflation data due later in the day is the next test for rates-focused traders. The Philippine stock index fell for a fourth session in five, pulled down by consumer cyclicals and utilities, and posted a weekly decline of 0.4 percent. SM Investments Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc dropped 3.7 percent each. Investors are taking profit from the last-minute "jolt" on Thursday, said Anton Alfonso, an analyst with RCBC Securities Inc, adding that local shares would track the movement in U.S. markets in the coming week. Singapore shares ended 0.8 percent higher, snapping four consecutive sessions of falls, with financials and energy stocks leading the gains. DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 1.3 percent, while Keppel Corp Ltd gained 0.8 percent. Diminished prospects of a Fed rate hike boosted overall risk-on sentiment, said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Mizuho Bank. For the week, Singapore shares declined 1.6 percent. Thai stocks ended 1.1 percent higher, with technology and telecom shares gaining the most. Advanced Info Service Pcl gained 2.8 percent, while KCE Electronics Pcl rose 3.1 percent. Malaysia was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2827.45 2805.52 0.78 Bangkok 1479.07 1463.39 1.07 Manila 7553.76 7708.42 -2.01 Jakarta 5267.769 5265.819 0.04 Ho Chi Minh 651.31 656.18 -0.74 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2827.45 2882.73 -1.92 Bangkok 1479.07 1288.02 14.83 Manila 7553.76 6952.08 8.65 Jakarta 5267.769 4593.008 14.69 Ho Chi Minh 651.31 579.03 12.48 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)