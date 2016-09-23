By Suhail Hassan Bhat Sept 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets recovered from early falls on Friday but ended the week in positive territory, on gains in previous sessions after the Federal Reserve stood pat on rates and the Bank of Japan revamped its policy earlier this week. The markets fell initially due to profit-taking following gains in the previous sessions, after Fed Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the Fed would like a rate cut by year-end. The Fed also redrew a less aggressive rise in rates next year and in 2018. Markets in Southeast Asia are experiencing a technical correction given that it is a Friday, said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities. Singapore shares climbed after two sessions of losses and ended the week with gains. DBS Group Holdings fell 0.13 percent, while diversified business company Jardine Matheson Holdings gained 1.8 percent. Singapore's headline consumer price index fell 0.3 percent in August, data showed on Friday, compared with a 0.4 percent median fall forecast in a Reuters survey. Indonesian shares rose for the third straight session, and snapped three weeks of declines, with consumer staples and materials sectors contributing the most. Kretek-maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna rose 0.7 percent and cement maker PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa gained 3.3 percent. Philippine shares fell, snapping four consecutive sessions of gains, with industrials and consumer staples leading the declines. However, the index posted its first weekly gain in seven. JG Summit Holdings < JGS.PS> dropped 3.4 percent, while Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc dipped 1.5 percent. Thai shares fell 0.9 percent but posted gains for the second straight week, while Vietnam closed higher, recording a fifth session of gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2856.95 2846.06 0.38 Bangkok 1492.88 1505.99 -0.87 Manila 7723.6 7762.35 -0.50 Jakarta 5388.908 5380.262 0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1670.99 1669.66 0.08 Ho Chi Minh 674.09 671.38 0.40 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2856.95 2882.73 -0.89 Bangkok 1492.88 1288.02 15.91 Manila 7723.6 6952.08 11.10 Jakarta 5388.908 4593.008 17.33 Kuala Lumpur 1670.99 1692.51 -1.27 Ho Chi Minh 674.09 579.03 16.42 (Reporting by Suhail Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)