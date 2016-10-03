By Anusha Ravindranath Oct 3 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were up on Monday, mirroring gains in Asian peers that climbed as concerns over stability of German lender Deutsche Bank eased, with Indonesia recovering from previous session's losses to rise more than 1 percent. Sentiment also got a boost after oil prices stabilised on hopes the OPEC cut on output would help re-balance markets. In Asia, a report that Deutsche Bank was negotiating a much smaller fine with the U.S. Department of Justice pushed shares higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 percent. Indonesia outperformed regional markets, supported by gains in shares of basic materials and consumer cyclical companies. "We are seeing some positive sentiment because Jokowi (Indonesian President Joko Widodo) has asked for a higher budget in terms of capex in 2017," said Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. "If this comes through then obviously spending would increase, which in turn could be positive for GDP growth." The Jakarta Post reported on Saturday that the Indonesian government planned to improve the quality of government spending after recent budget cuts. (bit.ly/2dCNAie) "The easing of Deutsche Bank concerns also lent some support for JCI's (Jakarta Composite Index) performance this morning," Su added. Philippine shares bounced back, driven by gains in industrials and consumer non-cyclical stocks. Singapore shares were flat, while Thai stocks rose, boosted by gains in energy shares. PTT PCL was up 2.06 percent, while Thai Oil PCL notched up gains of more than 1 percent. The Malaysian stock market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change at 445 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2870.81 2869.47 0.05 Bangkok 1491.78 1483.21 0.58 Manila 7663.08 7629.73 0.44 Jakarta 5421.21 5364.804 1.05 Ho Chi Minh 572.74 572.27 -0.08 Change so far this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2870.81 2882.73 -0.41 Bangkok 1491.78 1288.02 15.82 Manila 7663.08 6952.08 10.23 Jakarta 5421.21 4593.008 18.03 Ho Chi Minh 572.74 579.03 -1.09 (Reporting Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)