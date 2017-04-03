April 3 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday, tracking broader Asian markets, with Indonesia leading the pack on optimism from better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March. Indonesian stocks gained 0.7 percent, with energy and consumer staples pushing the index higher. The better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March are "providing support to the index," said Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. The "sectors that have reported stronger year-on-year growth levels in their results are commodity related," Su added. Mining contracts provider United Tractors Tbk Pt gained 5 percent, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT rose 1.1 percent. Indonesia's largest telecommunication firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) rose 1.2 percent. The country also saw its annual inflation rate easing to 3.61 percent in March, against expectations for it to stay steady near last month's 3.83 percent. Broader Asian markets were steady, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.3 percent higher by 0458 GMT. The rally in the Asian markets was underpinned by signs of a pickup in momentum in the global economy, led by China. A private survey on China's manufacturing on Saturday though below market expectations, still showed a healthy expansion, while a similar survey by the government on Friday pointed to strong growth in the sector. The markets will also be looking out for the U.S. payroll figures on Friday and U.S. President Donald Trump's first meeting with counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday. Philippines was 0.3 percent higher, with real estate stocks accounting for more than half of the gains. The "market has been trading tightly this year" as it is "looking for a catalyst," said Rachel Cruz, a research analyst with Manila-based AP Securities. Ayala Land Inc and SM Prime Holdings gained 1.8 and 1.2 percent. Thai stocks rose 0.4 percent, with energy and consumer stocks leading the gains. Country's largest energy firm PTT Pcl gained 1.3 percent, while convenience store chain CP All Pcl rose 1.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0458 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 3183.07 3175.11 0.25 Bangkok 1579.66 1575.11 0.29 Manila 7335.11 7311.72 0.32 Jakarta 5605.218 5568.106 0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1742.57 1740.09 0.14 Ho Chi Minh 723.68 722.31 0.19 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3183.07 2880.76 10.49 Bangkok 1579.66 1542.94 2.38 Manila 7335.11 6840.64 6.9 Jakarta 5605.218 5296.711 5.82 Kuala Lumpur 1742.57 1641.73 6.14 Ho Chi Minh 723.68 664.87 8.6 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Vyas Mohan)