By Rushil Dutta April 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Tuesday, recovering from recent losses, as investors moved past tensions over North Korea and looked for local triggers. Indonesian shares rose 0.5 percent as financials such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri posted gains of 3.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Geopolitical concerns had overshadowed higher-than-expected March exports in the previous session, causing the Jakarta SE Composite index to fall 0.7 percent. The trade data could be one of the catalysts for the positive sentiment in the market, Arief Budiman of Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities said. Investors, however, will be watchful of the second round of Jakarta gubernatorial elections on April 19 which sees the incumbent Christian governor of Jakarta, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, and his Muslim opponent neck and neck in the race to lead Indonesia's capital. "While likely a local event, a loss for incumbent governor Ahok may prove negative for the market sentiment," Nomura said in a note. The election campaign - which has been among the most divisive in the city's history - has been marred by religious and ethnic tensions over the blasphemy trial of Purnama, who is accused of insulting Islam. Malaysian shares rose for a second straight session, propelled by consumer shares. Genting Bhd was the best performer on the index. Bank services provider CIMB Group Holdings was also among the biggest gainers. Vietnam shares snapped a four-day losing streak to add 0.6 percent, reversing losses earlier in the session. Singapore's Straits Times index wiped off paltry gains recorded earlier to close marginally lower as oil and gas stocks took a hit from lower oil prices, with oil rig builder Keppel Corp losing 0.4 percent. Weaker oil weighed on Thai energy stocks as well, with oil and gas majors PTT PCL and Thai Oil PCL off 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Thai shares ended a shade lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3137.54 3138.3 -0.02 Bangkok 1574.42 1575.91 -0.09 Manila 7588.98 7588.53 0.01 Jakarta 5606.517 5577.487 0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1740.6 1733.93 0.38 Ho Chi Minh 714.93 710.83 0.58 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3137.54 2880.76 8.91 Bangkok 1574.42 1542.94 2.04 Manila 7588.98 6840.64 10.99 Jakarta 5606.517 5296.711 5.85 Kuala Lumpur 1740.6 1641.73 6.02 Ho Chi Minh 714.93 664.87 7.50 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)