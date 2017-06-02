By Chris Thomas June 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers on investor optimism after upbeat U.S. manufacturing and employment data suggested the world's largest economy was picking up speed. The ADP private sector employment report showed 253,000 jobs were added in May, well above the 185,000 estimated by economists polled by Reuters, while another report showed factory activity ticked up in May after two straight months of contraction. The ADP report could signal a strong government payrolls report on Friday that includes hiring in both public and private sectors, which would cement expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained as much as 0.7 percent to its highest in more than two years, while each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs overnight. Investors in Southeast Asia will now watch credit valuations closely as asset prices continue to rise in the light of a strengthening U.S. economy, said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Philippine shares rose as much as 0.9 percent to trade above the 8,000 level for the first time in more than three weeks, though sharp losses in casino and travel-related stocks following an attack on a casino capped the gains. At least 36 people died after a gunman burst into a Manila casino, firing shots and setting gaming tables alight, a spokesman for the Philippine president said, in what officials believe was a botched robbery attempt. Travellers International Hotel Group, the owner of the casino, fell as much as 9.4 percent in its biggest intraday drop in 17 months. Alliance Global Group, a joint venture partner in Travellers International, declined as much as 3.7 percent. JG Summit Holdings and GT Capital Holdings led the gains. Singapore shares were largely flat with gains in financial and real estate stocks outweighing a 0.9 percent drop in DBS Group Holdings, the city-state's biggest lender. Indonesian shares were slightly down after the country's annual inflation rate climbed in May to reach its highest in 14 months, while Vietnam shares dropped as much as 0.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0516 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3238.91 3235.96 0.09 Bangkok 1567.9 1563.11 0.31 Manila 7970.82 7927.49 0.55 Jakarta 5731.664 5738.155 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1772.76 1763.11 0.55 Ho Chi Minh 736.35 741.8 -0.73 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3238.91 2880.76 12.43 Bangkok 1567.9 1542.94 1.62 Manila 7970.82 6840.64 16.52 Jakarta 5731.664 5296.711 8.21 Kuala Lumpur 1772.76 1641.73 7.98 Ho Chi Minh 736.35 664.87 10.75 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)