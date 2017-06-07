By Chris Thomas June 7 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Malaysia, were up on Wednesday as investors priced in chances of a victory for the ruling party in Britain's parliamentary elections and a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on course to increase her parliamentary majority in Thursday's election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Separately, a Reuters poll showed last week that Wall Street's top banks believe that the Fed will raise U.S interest rates. Asian stocks meanwhile inched higher, but investors remained noticeably risk averse ahead of several major political and economic events later this week. "I think investors have already priced in that Theresa May is going to win the general election" and rates will be raised at next week's Federal Reserve meeting, said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Philippine stocks led regional markets higher, rising as much as 0.8 percent as industrial and real estate stocks climbed. Ayala Land jumped as much as 3 percent to its highest in nearly 10 months, while SM Investment Corp gained 2.4 percent. "We (the Philippine market) have been rallying on the back of news that the tax-reform program might be passed sooner than expected," said Felix, referring to a much-anticipated tax reform bill that now requires Senate approval. Foreign investors have been net buyers of equities for nearly a month-and-a-half and that has also been pushing the markets higher, Felix said. Indonesia climbed as much as 0.5 percent, its biggest gain in one week, with Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia rising more than 1.4 percent each. Singapore shares hit their highest in more than three weeks, boosted by financials and consumer stocks. United Overseas Bank rose as much as 1.3 percent, while Genting Singapore added 1.7 percent. Malaysia was down marginally after three sessions of gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0427 GMT Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 3242.99 3235.75 0.22 Bangkok 1570.57 1568.95 0.10 Manila 8011.49 7953.12 0.73 Jakarta 5729.476 5707.831 0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1789.24 1791.01 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 754.28 751.31 0.40 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3242.99 2880.76 12.57 Bangkok 1570.57 1542.94 1.79 Manila 8011.49 6840.64 17.12 Jakarta 5729.476 5296.711 8.17 Kuala Lumpur 1789.24 1641.73 8.99 Ho Chi Minh 754.28 664.87 13.45 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)