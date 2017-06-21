(Corrects brokerage name in third paragraph to RCBC Securities from RCBC Corp) By Nicole Pinto June 21 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers after crude fell to a multi-month low, while investors weighed the impact of inclusion of mainland Chinese stocks to one of MSCI's popular benchmarks. U.S. index provider MSCI said on Wednesday it would add a selection of China's A shares to its Emerging Markets Index after having rejected them for three years running. "The inclusion of China shares on MSCI’s Emerging Market Index, would displace shares of other emerging markets," said Jeffrey Lucero, equity research analyst with RCBC Securities. Oil prices dipped on Wednesday to a seven-month low as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output. Philippine shares fell 0.5 percent to a near three-week low. Investors are taking a cautious note ahead of the Philippine central bank's policy meeting on Thursday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to leave interest rates steady on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, but pressures on inflation are likely to keep an interest rate increase on the cards this year. Ayala Land declined 1.5 percent while PLDT Inc fell 2.1 percent. Singapore shares down 0.7 percent, as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell to its lowest in three weeks and United Overseas Bank slid to an over one-month trough. Malaysia shares edged down 0.2 percent their lowest in over two weeks. Government data showed May consumer prices in Malaysia were 3.9 percent higher than a year earlier, slightly below the 4 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from April's 4.4 percent. Tenaga Nasional Bhd fell 1.1 percent and Malayan Banking Bhd fell 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0501 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3209.17 3230.42 -0.66 Bangkok 1574.92 1578.62 -0.23 Manila 7875.1 7917.86 -0.54 Jakarta 5792.418 5791.904 0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1776.93 1780.71 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 762.73 767.99 -0.68 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3209.17 2880.76 11.40 Bangkok 1574.92 1542.94 2.07 Manila 7875.1 6840.64 15.1 Jakarta 5792.418 5296.711 9.36 Kuala Lumpur 1776.93 1641.73 8.24 Ho Chi Minh 762.73 664.87 14.7 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)