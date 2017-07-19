FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise ahead of corporate results; Philippines hits 1-mth high
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
#Banking and Financial News
July 19, 2017 / 4:16 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise ahead of corporate results; Philippines hits 1-mth high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Ambar Warrick
    July 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday, in line with Asia, as investors shrugged off
concerns about an immediate interest rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve and turmoils at the White House to focus on
upcoming corporate results.
    Asian shares rose as optimism on China's economy underpinned
stocks and commodities, and as investors bet any further
tightening in the United States would be slow at best.
    U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to pass promised tax
cuts and infrastructure spending took a hit after the collapse
of the Republicans' push to overhaul healthcare, dealing a blow
to the dollar, which stayed near multi-month lows hit on
Tuesday.
    "Investors are positioning themselves for second-quarter
earnings due next week," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with
Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. 
    The recent uptrend in regional stock markets points to a
better earnings season, he said.
    In Southeast Asia, the Philippine index rose for a
third consecutive session, led by industrials and real estate
stocks.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc hit a
one-month high, while SM investments rose as much as 0.8
percent.
    "The (Philippine) President (Rodrigo Duterte) is expected to
divulge some information about further expansion in the economy
in his State of the Nation address next week, which has inspired
some regional buying from foreign and local fronts," Cruz said.
    Malaysian shares rose to a near two-week high, as
financials gained. CIMB Group posted its biggest
intraday percentage increase in about six weeks.
    Malaysian consumer prices in June likely rose
3.9 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

    Singapore extended gains into a fifth session, as
real estate and financial stocks rose.
    DBS Group hit a 17-1/2-year high as the bank
announced its first green bond issuance.

  
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0321 GMT
    
  Change on day                                             
  Market                   Current      previous    Pct Move
                                        close       
  Singapore                3312.13      3306.08     0.18
  Bangkok                  1573.88      1571.52     0.15
  Manila                   7991.03      7952.92     0.48
  Jakarta                  5815.945     5822.352    -0.11
  Kuala Lumpur             1759.83      1754.92     0.28
  Ho Chi Minh              770.28       767.49      0.36
  Change so far in 2017                             
  Market                   Current      End 2016    Pct Move
  Singapore                3312.13      2880.76     14.97
  Bangkok                  1573.88      1542.94     2.01
  Manila                   7991.03      6840.64     16.82
  Jakarta                  5815.945     5296.711    9.80
  Kuala Lumpur             1759.83      1641.73     7.19
  Ho Chi Minh              770.28       664.87      15.85
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

