a day ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise ahead of Fed policy meet
#Banking and Financial News
July 25, 2017 / 10:06 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise ahead of Fed policy meet

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Tuesday ahead of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve that will be keenly watched by investors for any fresh
hints on whether it will raise interest rates again this year.
    Investors are betting that subdued U.S. inflation and
political strains in Washington would limit any rate moves for
the rest of the year. 
    The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged
at the meeting, which will discuss its monetary stance and the
timing of its long-awaited balance sheet reduction, a plan most
likely to be detailed in September. 
    Officials at the Fed are torn between wanting to start
reducing its bond portfolio within the year and waiting for more
economic data, said Grace Aller, an analyst with Manila-based AP
Securities.
    "As such, analysts are now pricing in less than 50 percent
chance of a third rate hike this year," she said. 
    In Southeast Asia, Singapore rose 0.5 percent to
touch a two-year closing high. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
 gained 1.4 percent, while Thai Beverage
climbed 3.8 percent to close at its highest in five months.    
    Philippine shares ended slightly higher after rising
as much as 0.5 percent in early trade, as gains were capped by
losses in financial stocks. 
    Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co closed 3 percent
lower, while BDO Unibank dropped 1.1 percent. 
    Property developer Ayala Land rose 1.3 percent to
hit a record closing high.
    Vietnam shares closed 1 percent higher, their biggest
gain in seven weeks, with financials and energy stocks pulling
up the index.
    Thai and Indonesian shares were up
marginally.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3327.83      3310.8          0.51
  Bangkok         1581.42      1576.73         0.30
  Manila          7971.72      7962.64         0.11
  Jakarta         5813.535     5801.587        0.21
  Kuala Lumpur    1763.34      1761.99         0.08
  Ho Chi Minh     767.27       759.74          0.99
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3327.83      2880.76         15.52
  Bangkok         1581.42      1542.94         2.49
  Manila          7971.72      6840.64         16.53
  Jakarta         5813.535     5296.711        9.76
  Kuala Lumpur    1763.34      1641.73         7.41
  Ho Chi Minh     767.27       664.87          15.40
 
 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

