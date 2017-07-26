SE Asia Stocks-Philippines scales near 1-yr peak; others steady ahead of Fed outcome

By Chris Thomas July 26 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose 1 percent on Wednesday to their highest in nearly one year with property stocks leading the gains, while other Southeast Asian stock markets were steady as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision for more cues on its tightening plans. The Fed concludes its two-day meeting later in the day, and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. The focus will be on the Fed's statement, expected at 1800 GMT, with markets looking for signs of when the central bank will begin paring its massive bond holdings and next raise rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, but drew mild support after the S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high overnight. Philippine shares rose to their highest since Aug. 11, 2016, with real estate stocks leading the gains. Local companies will report their earnings soon and there's general optimism in the market that property stocks are going to meet the consensus, said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity analyst with RCBC Securities. Ayala Land rose 0.9 percent to a record high, heading for a fifth straight session of gains, while SM Prime Holdings climbed as much as 1.9 percent. Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, Singapore gained as much as 0.6 percent to a fresh two-year high in early trade, before giving up the gains to trade flat. DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 0.8 percent, while Thai Beverage scaled to its highest in nine-and-a-half months. The city-state's industrial production likely rose at the fastest annual pace in three months in June, underpinned by a global electronics boom, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The data is expected at 0500 GMT on Wednesday. A strong performance in June industrial production should prompt an upward revision in the advance GDP estimates for the second quarter, DBS Group Research said in a note. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0319 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3329.7 3327.83 0.06 Bangkok 1582.46 1581.42 0.07 Manila 8046.84 7971.72 0.94 Jakarta 5823.128 5813.535 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1762.44 1763.34 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 769.65 767.27 0.31 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3329.7 2880.76 15.58 Bangkok 1582.46 1542.94 2.56 Manila 8046.84 6840.64 17.63 Jakarta 5823.128 5296.711 9.94 Kuala Lumpur 1762.44 1641.73 7.35 Ho Chi Minh 769.65 664.87 15.76 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)