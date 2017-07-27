SE Asia Stocks-Most rise in line with global peers after Fed meet

July 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose in line with global peers on Thursday, as risk appetite returned with the likelihood that a dovish Federal Reserve would leave U.S. rates low for longer than some had expected. The central bank maintained its benchmark lending rate and said it was on track to continue the slow path of monetary tightening that has lifted rates by a percentage point since 2015. The Fed also signalled it could begin to cut its massive bond portfolio in the coming months. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.9 percent to its highest since December 2007. The Fed "insinuated that U.S. growth may not be as strong as previously expected, which may prompt some fund flow back to emerging market equities," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in a note. Philippine shares led Southeast Asian markets higher, rising as much as 0.8 percent to their highest in one year. SM Investments Corp rose as much as 1.9 percent to a two-week high, while property developer Ayala Land climbed 1.5 percent to an all-time high, heading for its sixth straight session of gains. "The rally in the market today is primarily because of anticipation of favourable second-quarter earnings which kicks off next week", said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Singapore shares inched 0.4 percent higher, extending gains into a third session, with financials leading on the back of strong quarterly earnings. DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.1 percent to a 17-and-a-half year high, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbed 1.8 percent to a record high after reporting a 22 percent rise in quarterly net profit after tax. Malaysian shares rose as much as 0.3 percent to a four-week high, and were headed for a fifth straight session of gains. Indonesian shares edged up 0.3 percent, led by gains in financial and telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index has experienced $1.6 billion in outflows in the last 30 days, and having some of that returning should be positive in the very near-term, the note from Trimegah said. Thai and Vietnam shares were largely flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0424 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3346.36 3336.72 0.29 Bangkok 1583.59 1583.17 0.03 Manila 8099.62 8037.51 0.77 Jakarta 5818.099 5800.206 0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1770.89 1766 0.28 Ho Chi Minh 773.12 773.88 -0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3346.36 2880.76 16.16 Bangkok 1583.59 1542.94 2.63 Manila 8099.62 6840.64 18.40 Jakarta 5818.099 5296.711 9.84 Kuala Lumpur 1770.89 1641.73 7.87 Ho Chi Minh 773.12 664.87 16.28 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)