SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; Singapore drops as top banks swoon

By Chris Thomas July 28 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell as much as 1 percent on Friday, dragged by financials, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued in line with broader Asian shares after a tech-stock driven slide on Wall Street. The FTSE Straits Times Index saw its biggest drop in over a week, posting its first fall in four sessions, with the city-state's biggest banks pulling the index under. DBS Group and United Overseas Bank fell as much as 2.6 percent each, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropped 1.2 percent. "There seems to be some cross-plays between the local financials," said a strategist with a bank in Singapore, who did not want to be identified. "After the OCBC results, the other two names may have been sucked higher yesterday. After the UOB numbers this morning, (it's) a little bit of a reality check." United Overseas Bank reported a 5.5 percent increase in second-quarter profit, a day after Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's profit beat expectations with a 22 percent jump. Singapore's employment data also added to the sentiment. Total employment contracted by 7,800 in the second quarter, the biggest quarterly drop in employment since 2003, preliminary data from the Ministry of Manpower showed. Singapore shares were headed for their fifth straight week of gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 percent. Investors were spooked by a drop in U.S. technology and transportation shares. Indonesian shares fell nearly 0.3 percent, while Malaysian shares were trading marginally lower, snapping five sessions of gains. Philippine shares gained 0.4 percent, led by industrials and financials. SM Investments Corp rose as much as 0.9 percent to a two-week high, while Ayala Corp hit a 11-month top. Vietnam shares were 0.5 percent higher. Thailand was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0351 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3325.7 3354.71 -0.86 Manila 8073.76 8045.78 0.35 Jakarta 5810.808 5819.744 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1768.73 1770.07 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 775.59 771.5 0.53 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3325.7 2880.76 15.45 Manila 8073.76 6840.64 18.03 Jakarta 5810.808 5296.711 9.71 Kuala Lumpur 1768.73 1641.73 7.74 Ho Chi Minh 775.59 664.87 16.65 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)