2 days ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls over 1 pct; Vietnam hits fresh 9-yr high
#Banking and Financial News
August 1, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls over 1 pct; Vietnam hits fresh 9-yr high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell more than 1 percent
on caution ahead of quarterly results from market heavyweights,
while most other indexes in Southeast Asia ended largely up,
with Vietnam scaling a fresh nine-year high. 
    The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index ended 1.4
percent lower, its steepest fall in about three months, on
losses across sectors, with financials and telecom stocks
falling the most.
    Month-end window dressing, which led to losses on the index
in the previous session, continued to weigh on the market, said
Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc.
    Technicals show a failure to convincingly breach the
8,046-8,048 level is also weighing on the index, Roxas added.
    Index heavyweight SM Prime Holdings Inc closed 3
percent lower. Telecom company PLDT Inc, which is
expected to report quarterly results later in the day, fell 2.1
percent to its lowest in over two months. 
    "I think there is some anticipation about second-quarter
results which are due anytime. One of the heavyweights is of
course PLDT and expectations are not good for that," Roxas said.
    Indonesian shares closed 0.6 percent lower, dragged
down by consumer stocks and financials.  
    The country's factory output contracted again in July, data
from the Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index showed. 
    Vietnam rose 0.4 percent to hit its highest close
since February 2008, supported by energy stocks and consumer
staples.
    Thai shares recovered from early losses to end
largely flat, after government data showed Thai annual headline
consumer prices, which slipped the two previous months, rose
slightly in July.
    Consumer staples gained the most, with Charoen Pokphand
Foods PCL ending 0.4 percent up. 
    Malaysian shares finished 0.3 percent higher, with
financials and telecom stocks leading the gains.
    Singapore eked out a small gain to end the session 0.1
percent higher.
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change on day                                     
 Market             Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.2        3329.52          0.26
 Bangkok            1576.45       1576.08          0.02
 Manila             7906.6        8018.05         -1.39
 Jakarta            5805.205      5840.939        -0.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1765.13       1760.03          0.29
 Ho Chi Minh        786.81        783.55           0.42
                                                   
 Change on year                                    
 Market             Current       End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.2        2880.76         15.88
 Bangkok            1576.45       1542.94          2.20
 Manila             7906.6        6840.64         15.58
 Jakarta            5805.205      5296.711         9.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1765.13       1641.73          7.52
 Ho Chi Minh        786.81        664.87          18.34
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.