BANGKOK, March 7 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Monday, with Singapore snapping a six-day winning streak as investors cashed in quick gains in overbought large-caps, but a rally in oil- related stocks brought the Thai index to a near four-month high. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.5 percent after Friday's sixth-straight gain, with selling in shares seen as being overbought, such as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp . Thailand's SET index rose 1.2 percent to 1,398.38, the highest close since Nov. 10. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production, the second biggest energy firm by market value, surged 7.6 precent as global oil prices jumped. Key indexes in Malaysia and Vietnam ended moderately higher, extending their strong performances last week. Indonesia and the Philippines both drifted into negative territory on selling led by domestic investors. Inflows to the emerging sharemarkets continued from last week, led by Malaysia's 383 million ringgit ($93.87 million) and Indonesia's 502 billion rupiah ($38.36 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. Stocks in Asia hit a two-month high after upbeat U.S. jobs data and a rise in oil prices. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2823.51 2837.00 -0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1697.93 1692.49 +0.32 Bangkok 1395.75 1379.53 +1.18 Jakarta 4831.57 4850.88 -0.40 Manila 6892.69 6899.07 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 576.20 573.65 +0.44 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2823.51 2882.73 -2.05 Kuala Lumpur 1697.93 1692.51 +0.32 Bangkok 1395.75 1288.02 +8.36 Jakarta 4831.57 4593.00 +5.19 Manila 6892.69 6952.08 -0.85 Ho Chi Minh 576.20 579.03 -0.49 ($1 = 4.0800 ringgit) ($1 = 46.9390 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 13,085.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 35.4200 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)