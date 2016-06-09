By Krishna V Kurup June 9 Most Southeast Asian shares ended lower on Thursday, in line with broader Asian markets, with the Philippine index plunging more than 2 percent, its biggest single-day percentage loss in nearly six months. Philippine stocks fell 2.4 percent, its first loss in five days, with industrials and telecom service providers dragging the index down. The index posted its biggest daily percentage loss since Jan. 21. "PLDT (Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co) could alone account for maybe half of the drop on the index, being the index heavyweight," said Joseph Roxas, an analyst with Eagle Equities. Markets going down "is more of a corrective move." Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co fell 3.6 percent, its biggest daily percentage loss since May 5. The stock has lost 25.6 percent over the last 12 months. Indonesia ended 0.8 percent lower, dragged down by financials and consumer non-cyclicals. Bank of India Indonesia and rice trader Bintang Mitra Semestaraya were among the biggest losers on the index. Vietnam bucked the trend to close 0.5 percent higher, led by energy and healthcare stocks. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rose 2.5 percent, while DHG Pharmaceutical JSC closed 1.3 percent higher. Earlier, Asian stocks turned lower, led by sliding Japanese equities, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2843.8 2862.38 -0.65 Bangkok 1435.65 1445.54 -0.68 Manila 7536.65 7722.79 -2.41 Jakarta 4876.794 4916.061 -0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1650.51 1657.85 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 631.26 627.87 0.54 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2843.8 2882.73 -1.35 Bangkok 1435.65 1288.02 11.46 Manila 7536.65 6952.08 8.41 Jakarta 4876.794 4593.008 6.18 Kuala Lumpur 1650.51 1692.51 -2.48 Ho Chi Minh 631.26 579.03 9.02 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)