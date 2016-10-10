Oct 10 Thai shares fell 3.6 percent on Monday in their biggest intraday percentage drop since August 2015 after the palace said late on Sunday that King Bhumibol Adulyadej's health was in an unstable condition after receiving haemodialysis treatment. It is unusual for the palace to state that the king's health is not stable. Statements on his health are usually issued after the monarch's condition shows improvement or when he is recovering from an illness. Anxiety over the king's health and an eventual succession has formed the backdrop to more than a decade of bitter political divide in Thailand that has included two military coups and often-violent street demonstrations. "In the short term, it will create some uncertainty for Thailand, which will mean we'll see not as many people wanting to invest," said Josh Crabb, head of Asian equities at Old Mutual Global Investors in Hong Kong. The Thai stock index closed at its lowest in over three weeks dragged down by financial and consumer stocks. Investors shrugged off deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak's comment that Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.2 percent to 3.5 percent this year. Vietnam fell 1.4 percent to its biggest intraday percentage loss in nearly a month as energy and basic materials sectors performed poorly. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and construction steel producer Hoa Phat Group JSC lost nearly five percent each. Oil prices fell on Monday over doubts that an OPEC-led plan to cut output would ease a supply glut that has dogged markets for over two years. Philippine stocks declined for a fourth consecutive session to its lowest in three weeks as investors appeared to take a step back from ploughing funds into the broader market as they awaited Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp's IPO-PSP.PS initial public offering. "I believe a lot of domestic investors are conserving funds for the IPO," said Joseph Roxas, an analyst with Manila-based Eagle Equities. Singapore shares fell to their lowest in a week, pulled down by consumer goods and oil & gas. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2870.24 2875.24 -0.17 Bangkok 1457.02 1504.34 -3.15 Manila 7534.71 7578.29 -0.58 Jakarta 5360.828 5377.149 -0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1665.32 1665.38 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 674.19 683.95 -1.43 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2870.24 2882.73 -0.43 Bangkok 1457.02 1288.02 13.12 Manila 7534.71 6952.08 8.38 Jakarta 5360.828 4593.008 16.72 Kuala Lumpur 1665.32 1692.51 -1.61 Ho Chi Minh 674.19 579.03 16.43 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)