By Susan Mathew Oct 20 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Thursday as investors trod carefully before the final U.S. presidential debate while strong U.S. earnings and an overnight rally in oil supported broader sentiment. Since most recent opinion polls have favoured Democrat Hillary Clinton, the market's focus had been on whether Republican rival Donald Trump would be able to use the final debate to regain momentum in the final weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 vote. "Past two debates were won by Clinton, investors now want to see if she can put the final nail in the coffin. So, they are a little risk-off for the moment," said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Thai shares extended gains into a third session and hit their highest in nearly two weeks. Energy stocks led the gain with a rise of 1.6 percent, on the back of a significant rise in oil prices overnight. Crude oil futures jumped on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported a surprisingly large drop in inventories for the sixth week out of seven. Prices dipped in early trade on Thursday on profit-taking. Shares of energy companies PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl rose nearly 2 percent each. Philippine stocks were marginally lower, after declining as much as 0.7 percent as investors booked profits following two sessions of gains. "Yesterday we saw 1 billion pesos in net foreign buying, which is very significant because in the past four weeks we have seen an average of about 200 to 500 billion pesos in net foreign selling," Felix said. Consumer and industrial stocks fell the most, with conglomerate JG Summit Holdings and Ayala Corp top losers in their respective sectors. Malaysian stocks rose for a third straight session, while Vietnam and Singapore fell slightly. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.34 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0455 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2842.8 2844.62 -0.06 Bangkok 1494.42 1486.28 0.55 Manila 7706.78 7721.57 -0.19 Jakarta 5414.24 5409.288 0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1670.12 1668.27 0.11 Ho Chi Minh 687.88 688.89 -0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2842.8 2882.73 -1.39 Bangkok 1494.42 1288.02 16.02 Manila 7706.78 6952.08 10.86 Jakarta 5414.24 4593.008 17.88 Kuala Lumpur 1670.12 1692.51 -1.32 Ho Chi Minh 687.88 579.03 18.80 (Reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)