By Susan Mathew Oct 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were down on Friday with Philippine shares falling for a second day after President Rodrigo Duterte's overtures towards China caused some uncertainty and dampened investor sentiment. Philippine trade minister Ramon Lopez's clarification that the archipelago nation will maintain its trade and economic ties with the United States failed to lift the market. Duterte announced his "separation" from Washington on Thursday and said that he had realigned with China as the two agreed to resolve their South China Sea dispute through talks. Sentiment was also hurt by U.S. stocks ending down after a choppy session on Thursday as investors digested the latest round of corporate results. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.84 percent, their biggest intraday percentage loss in a week, tracking the dip in crude oil prices due to a strengthening dollar. The dollar rose to its highest level since March against a basket of currencies on Thursday, boosted by a fall in the euro after the European Central Bank left ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged. The oil & gas index was 2.2 percent lower, with oil-rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Industries Ltd shedding over 3 percent and 1 percent respectively. Indonesia eased marginally, shrugging off a 25-basis-point rate cut by the central bank after market hours on Thursday. A senior official at Bank Indonesia signalled that it may continue to ease policy after the rate cut, but the timing will depend on data including the inflation rate and current account deficit. Basic materials and consumer stocks lost the most in Jakarta. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk fell 7 percent, while Astra International Tbk was 0.3 percent lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0517 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2825.53 2842.62 -0.60 Bangkok 1497.14 1492.73 0.30 Manila 7676.33 7713.32 -0.48 Jakarta 5396.608 5403.69 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1669.81 1667.18 0.16 Ho Chi Minh 684.76 686.39 -0.24 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2825.53 2882.73 -1.98 Bangkok 1497.14 1288.02 16.24 Manila 7676.33 6952.08 10.42 Jakarta 5396.608 4593.008 17.50 Kuala Lumpur 1669.81 1692.51 -1.34 Ho Chi Minh 684.76 579.03 18.26 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)