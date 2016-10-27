(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1) By Geo Tharappel Oct 27 Southeast Asian shares were largely lower on Thursday, in line with broader Asia, with the Philippine index losing ground for a sixth session as President Rodrigo Duterte's threats to the United States spooked investors. Asian shares fell after disappointing earnings from technology giant Apple dragged on Wall Street, while oil prices were stable, but below $50/barrel. Duterte, who is visiting U.S.-ally Japan, kept up his recent tirade against the U.S. on Wednesday saying he might end defence treaties with Washington. "At first we were not really taking it seriously, but right now there is an impact on the market because he's (Duterte) been consistent lately," said Mikey Macainag, analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc. Philippine and U.S. military officials will meet next month to decide the fate of decades-old joint exercises, according to defence sources. The Philippine index, which fell as much as 0.9 percent, is on track for a sixth session of losses led by financials and industrial stocks. Property developer SM Prime Holdings was among the top losers on the index, falling 2 percent. "Moving forward...for some companies that lease property, the rental income from the BPO industry will be affected," Macainag added. Indonesian stocks bucked the trend to rise as much as 0.5 percent, with trading volumes nearly twice the 30-day average, boosted by financials and telecommunication services. Index heavyweights Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Bank Mandiri rose 1.4 and 2.0 percent respectively. "(Telekomunikasi Indonesia)'s earnings continue to give positive surprise... valuation remains attractive compared with regional telecommunication rivals," said Mandiri Sekuritas in a note. Thailand shares rebounded from Wednesday's losses led by financials and energy, while Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia were flat-to-low. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0443 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2826.98 2828.57 -0.06 Bangkok 1495.33 1492.12 0.22 Manila 7427.68 7494.41 -0.89 Jakarta 5419.608 5399.679 0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1667.88 1673.92 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 674.14 673.61 0.08 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2826.98 2882.73 -1.93 Bangkok 1495.33 1288.02 16.10 Manila 7427.68 6952.08 6.84 Jakarta 5419.608 4593.008 18.00 Kuala Lumpur 1667.88 1692.51 -1.46 Ho Chi Minh 674.14 579.03 16.43 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)