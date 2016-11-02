By Sandhya Sampath Nov 2 Southeast Asian stock markets were lower on Wednesday, in line with broader Asia, led by a 2 percent drop in Philippine shares as investors await clues on the timing of a U.S. rate hike, amid heightened uncertainty about the presidential race. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but set the stage for a hike in December amid signs the economy is picking up steam. A latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's lead narrowing slightly, over new developments that could weigh against her in the election. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.3 percent to seven-week lows. "Philippines continues to trek lower from last week and I think it's because some investors are pulling money ahead of the Fed meeting conclusion today," said Ralph Christian Bodollo, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities Inc. Philippines, which was shut for two days, hit its lowest since May 11 on Wednesday and were headed for an eighth straight session of losses, dragged down by financials and utilities, with conglomerate SM Prime Holdings Inc losing 2.2 percent. "The surprise decision by BOJ to stand pat on its monetary policy might also be one of the reasons Philippines is down," Bodollo added. The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus on Tuesday, signalling that it will keep policy unchanged unless a severe shock threatens to derail a fragile economic recovery. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.6 percent, on track for a fourth consecutive session of losses, weighed down by energy and financial stocks, with United Overseas Bank Ltd falling 1 percent and Keppel Corp Ltd falling 0.6 percent. Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, as jittery investors awaited official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after industry data showed a surprise build in inventories, underlining a persistent global glut. Malaysia fell 0.4 percent, while Vietnam bucked the trend by gaining 0.1 percent. Indonesia was marginally down, while Thailand fell 0.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0450 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2807.62 2813.69 -0.22 Bangkok 1495.97 1504.52 -0.57 Manila 7264.18 7404.80 -1.90 Jakarta 5414.82 5416.007 -0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1663.72 1670.93 -0.43 Ho Chi Minh 677.15 676.60 0.08 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2807.62 2882.73 -2.61 Bangkok 1495.97 1288.02 16.14 Manila 7264.18 6952.08 4.49 Jakarta 5414.82 4593.008 17.89 Kuala Lumpur 1663.72 1692.51 -1.70 Ho Chi Minh 677.15 579.03 16.95 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)