(Corrects "Previous Close" and "Pct Move" figures for Manila in table) By Sandhya Sampath Nov 3 Philippine shares extended declines for a ninth straight session on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential election, and as excitement around the market debut of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp fizzled out. Investor sentiment weakened as narrowing polls have led markets to price in more risk that Donald Trump might defeat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, perhaps remembering the turmoil that followed the surprise Brexit vote. "Asian markets are down because of the U.S. election and most fund managers are just on a risk-off mood because of the uncertainty. They are trying to get out of equity," said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc. Shares in Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, the Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, opened flat on their trading debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday following a $404 million initial public offering. "The market has been trending downwards recently as a lot of speculative money is stuck in Pilipinas Shell, especially the local money. The effect will be such that if there is enough volume at the end of the day in Shell, the short-term investors would have gotten out," said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities. Continuing his tirade, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chided the United States for halting the planned sale of 26,000 rifles to his country, calling those behind the decision "fools" and "monkeys" and indicating he might turn to Russia and China instead. The Philippine index fell 1.3 percent, dragged down by financials and consumer staples, with conglomerate Ayala Land Inc dropping 2 percent. Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded lower with Singapore Index hitting a three-week low, paced by declines in telecommunications sector. Telecom service provider Starhub Ltd, the biggest loser on the Singapore index, reported third-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday, with a 27.6 percent fall in net profit and a 3 percent drop in revenue to S$585.3 million. Indonesia shares slipped, after a decline in oil prices weighed down on the energy sector. Mining contractor United Tractors Tbk PT lost as much as 1.9 percent. Bucking the trend, Thai shares gained 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0538 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2794.13 2807.14 -0.46 Bangkok 1501.32 1498.65 0.18 Manila 7156.44 7252.40 -1.30 Jakarta 5384.682 5405.455 -0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1654.93 1659.6 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 663.32 671.4 -1.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2794.13 2882.73 -3.07 Bangkok 1501.32 1288.02 16.56 Manila 7156.44 6952.08 2.94 Jakarta 5384.682 4593.008 17.24 Kuala Lumpur 1654.93 1692.51 -2.22 Ho Chi Minh 663.32 579.03 14.56 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)