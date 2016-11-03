By Sandhya Sampath Nov 3 Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Thursday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential election, with the Philippine index falling more than 1 percent to its lowest close in nearly six months. Narrowing polls have led markets to price in more risk that Donald Trump might defeat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Investors generally view Clinton as a known quantity, but there is deep uncertainty about what a Trump win might mean for U.S. economic policy, free trade and geopolitics. "Most fund managers are in a risk-off mood because of the uncertainty. They are trying to get out of equity," said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc. The Philippine index ended 1.3 percent lower, its ninth straight session of losses, dragged down by financials and consumer staples. Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc lost 2.7 percent. Shares in Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, the Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, edged up 0.3 percent at the close of trade after opening flat on debut Thursday. Indonesia shares ended 1.4 percent lower, their biggest single-day percentage decline in nearly two months, dragged down by energy stocks and consumer staples, with Adaro Energy Tbk PT ending 4.7 percent lower. Singapore Index fell for a fifth straight session as telecom stocks declined. Telecom service provider Starhub Ltd, the biggest loser on the Singapore index, reported a 27.6 percent fall in net profit for the third quarter. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2802.08 2807.14 -0.18 Bangkok 1493.08 1498.65 -0.37 Manila 7160.91 7252.4 -1.26 Jakarta 5329.502 5405.455 -1.41 Kuala Lumpur 1648.08 1659.6 -0.69 Ho Chi Minh 667.63 671.4 -0.56 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2802.08 2882.73 -2.80 Bangkok 1493.08 1288.02 15.92 Manila 7160.91 6952.08 3.00 Jakarta 5329.502 4593.008 16.04 Kuala Lumpur 1648.08 1692.51 -2.63 Ho Chi Minh 667.63 579.03 15.30 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)