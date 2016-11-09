By Rushil Dutta Nov 9 Southeast Asian stock markets fell sharply in tense trading on Wednesday, with Singapore hitting a four-month low, as Republican Donald Trump's lead in the U.S. presidential election dealt a shock to world markets, killing risk appetite. Trump scored a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states, opening a path to the White House for the political outsider and rattling investors who had counted on a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton. "We don't know what will happen if Trump wins. It will be a wait and see situation and (will see a) shift to the less risky assets," said Ralph Christian Bodollo, an equity research analyst with Manila-based RCBC Securities, adding that a Trump victory would be negative for risk assets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 3.1 percent, its biggest percentage loss in more than four months. Gold, a traditional safe haven for investors in times of uncertainty, jumped, while the dollar fell sharply against a basket of other leading currencies. Singapore shares lost 1.8 percent to hit their lowest since the end of June. Oil and gas stocks took the worst hit as global oil prices plunged. Rig builder Sembcorp Industries fell as much as 4.6 percent, its biggest percentage loss in more than seven months. Casino operator Genting Singapore and Golden Agri-Resources were also among the top losers. Singapore's financial stocks, the biggest component of the index, were down 1.7 percent. Indonesia's main index was down 2 percent, hitting its lowest since the UK's vote to leave the European Union in June, dragged down by the energy and financial stocks. Deputy governor of Indonesia's central bank, Perry Warjiyo, told reporters on Wednesday that the central bank is ready to stalilise the rupiah in case of volatility. Philippine shares fell 1.4 percent, pulled down by financials and consumer stocks. BDO Unibank Inc and Bank of Philippine Islands shed 3.2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. Thai shares were 1.4 percent lower, while Malaysia lost about 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change at 0458 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2768.84 2820.24 -1.82 Bangkok 1488.26 1509.84 -1.43 Manila 7202.31 7307.8 -1.44 Jakarta 5363.885 5470.681 -1.95 Kuala Lumpur 1648.34 1663.82 -0.93 Ho Chi Minh 668.01 676.46 -1.25 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2768.84 2882.73 -3.95 Bangkok 1488.26 1288.02 15.55 Manila 7202.31 6952.08 3.60 Jakarta 5363.885 4593.008 16.78 Kuala Lumpur 1648.34 1692.51 -2.61 Ho Chi Minh 668.01 579.03 15.37 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)