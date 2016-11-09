By Rushil Dutta Nov 9 Southeast Asian stock markets plunged on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump's shock victory in the U.S. presidential election, with Philippines dipping to its lowest since May 10, when Rodrigo Duterte was elected president. Stocks across the world dived in disbelief over Trump's win, that many reckon could trigger global political disorder. Most polls had predicted that rival Democrat Hillary Clinton would win. Philippine stocks posted a near six-month closing low, paced by declines in consumer stocks and financials. Ralph Christian Bodollo, an equity research analyst with Manila-based RCBC Securities, said Trump's victory would be negative for risk assets. BPO services provider Ayala Corp recorded its biggest intraday loss in over a year, while Megaworld Corp , which leases property to BPO enterprises, touched its biggest intraday percentage loss since Jan. 20. Analysts had expressed concerns for Philippine BPO businesses if Trump were to be elected. "Trump has always said 'Make America great again', so I guess there is a concern we might lose those outsourcing jobs," said April Lee-Tan, Vice President, COL Financial Group. Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysian stocks lost around 1 percent each, with energy stocks performing poorly across the board on weakened oil prices. While Indonesia saw its biggest intraday percentage loss since the Brexit vote, shares of firms controlled by Trump's Indonesian business partner gained. Trump has a partnership with Indonesian tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, whose PT MNC Investama Tbk surged 15.9 percent. Thai shares, which lost as much as 1.6 percent during the day, pared losses by closing 0.03 percent lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2789.88 2820.24 -1.08 Bangkok 1509.43 1509.84 -0.03 Manila 7119.04 7307.8 -2.58 Jakarta 5414.321 5470.681 -1.03 Kuala Lumpur 1647.62 1663.82 -0.97 Ho Chi Minh 670.26 676.46 -0.92 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2789.88 2882.73 -3.22 Bangkok 1509.43 1288.02 17.19 Manila 7119.04 6952.08 2.40 Jakarta 5414.321 4593.008 17.88 Kuala Lumpur 1647.62 1692.51 -2.65 Ho Chi Minh 670.26 579.03 15.76 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)