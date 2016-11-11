By Rushil Dutta Nov 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday over investor fears that a rise in U.S. interest rates under President-elect Donald Trump would suck capital out of emerging markets. Emerging Asian currencies, including the Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah, and bonds lost ground as U.S. bond yields soared on views Trump's spending plans would push up inflation. The dollar was on course for its best week in a year on Friday. Feeble oil prices also added to the gloom as markets refocused on a persistent fuel supply overhang. Indonesian and Philippine shares fell the most in the region, losing 4 percent and nearly 3 percent, respectively. Indonesian shares closed at their lowest in two months, led by financials and consumer-oriented stocks, posting their biggest single-day percentage loss since August 2015 and the worst weekly performance in nearly 12 months. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, the biggest bank by market value, finished 2.8 percent weaker. "Investors look to Indonesia when they think about emerging Asian markets and the resurfacing concern on trade likely weighed more heavily on the market," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist with IG Asia in Singapore. Indonesian markets have enjoyed relatively high inflows into its stock and bonds markets in the past few months, making them vulnerable to hot money outflows in times of uncertainty. Philippine shares fell, dragged down by consumer and industrial stocks. The index has lost 3.5 percent on the week, its worst weekly performance since January. Malaysian stocks closed at their lowest in more than four months, hurt by telecom and financials, with the Malaysian central bank acting to try to defend its currency. Foreign investors net sold 690.9 million ringgit ($161.43 million) worth of shares. The index ended lower for a second consecutive week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2814.6 2834.09 -0.69 Bangkok 1494.53 1514.26 -1.30 Manila 6975.09 7181.87 -2.88 Jakarta 5231.971 5450.306 -4.01 Kuala Lumpur 1634.19 1652.74 -1.12 Ho Chi Minh 679.2 678.17 0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2814.6 2882.73 -2.36 Bangkok 1494.53 1288.02 16.03 Manila 6975.09 6952.08 0.33 Jakarta 5231.971 4593.008 13.91 Kuala Lumpur 1634.19 1692.51 -3.45 Ho Chi Minh 679.2 579.03 17.30 ($1 = 4.2800 ringgit) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore and Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)