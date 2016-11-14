By Susan Mathew Nov 14 All Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday in line with regional peers as risks of faster U.S. inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury yields ever higher, a painful mix for assets in many emerging markets. The dollar bounded above 107 yen in brisk morning trade to hit 107.37 and touched a nine-month peak against a basket of currencies. "A lot of people think that the U.S. economy will improve under (President-elect Donald) Trump's presidency and so the dollar is strengthening and this has resulted in money going back from emerging markets to the United States," says Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indonesia. Indonesian shares fell as much as 3 percent to their lowest level in over two months, with the telecom services and financial sectors taking a plunge. "We expect the Jakarta Composite Index to undergo another weak trading session on the back of escalating uncertainties related to the U.S. economic policies," said Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities in Indonesia. "We believe investors are unwinding their positions in the emerging market space and expect price weakness to continue until the dust settles," said Shim, adding that foreign investors had already sold shares worth a net 2.5 trillion rupiah ($187.34 million) on Monday. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT fell 3.6 percent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT slumped nearly 8 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 1 percent, with investor sentiment further hit by Chinese data showing weaker-than-forecast industrial output and retail sales growth. Philippine shares fell over 1 percent to their lowest in eight months with financials and property, and telecom stocks leading the decline. Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc and telecom company PLDT Inc dropped about 1 percent each. Thai stocks declined more than 1 percent to their lowest in four months, led by energy and consumer stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS (Change as of 0435 GMT) Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2791.32 2814.6 -0.83 Bangkok 1481.54 1494.53 -0.87 Manila 6897.3 6975.09 -1.12 Jakarta 5081.358 5231.971 -2.88 Kuala Lumpur 1619.2 1634.19 -0.92 Ho Chi Minh 676.31 679.2 -0.43 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2791.32 2882.73 -3.17 Bangkok 1481.54 1288.02 15.02 Manila 6897.3 6952.08 -0.79 Jakarta 5081.358 4593.008 10.63 Kuala Lumpur 1619.2 1692.51 -4.33 Ho Chi Minh 676.31 579.03 16.80 ($1 = 13,345.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)