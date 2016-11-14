By Susan Mathew Nov 14 Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Monday in line with regional peers as risks of faster U.S. inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury yields higher, a painful mix for assets in many emerging markets. "A lot of people think that the U.S. economy will improve under (President-elect Donald) Trump's presidency and so the dollar is strengthening and this has resulted in money going back from emerging markets to the United States," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indonesia. Indonesian shares ended down 2.2 pct, after having fallen as much as 3 percent earlier in the day. The decline was led by telecom services and financial stocks, though they recovered slightly from their plunge earlier in the day. "We expect the Jakarta Composite Index to undergo another weak trading session on the back of escalating uncertainties related to the U.S. economic policies," said Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities in Indonesia. The Indonesian textile industry, which accounts for 6.1 percent of U.S. textile imports, will be negatively impacted by Trump's presidency, said Franky Rivan, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. As Trump's stance on global trade is expected to be more protectionist, the probability of Indonesia joining the Trans-Pacific-Partnership would be near to zero in a Trump presidency, hampering potential upside of more Indonesian textile sales to the American market, Rivan added. Sentiment in the region was further hit by Chinese data showing weaker-than-forecast industrial output and retail sales growth. Philippine shares fell 1.5 percent to their lowest in eight months, led by financials and telecom stocks. Thai shares declined 1 percent, led by energy and industrial sectors with gas and petroleum company PTT Pcl and construction company Siam Cement shedding over 2 percent each. Singapore and Malaysian stocks also fell 1 percent each. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : (Change on day) Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2787.27 2814.6 -0.97 Bangkok 1469.23 1494.53 -1.69 Manila 6871.48 6975.09 -1.49 Jakarta 5115.739 5231.971 -2.22 Kuala Lumpur 1616.64 1634.19 -1.07 Ho Chi Minh 673.05 679.2 -0.91 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2787.27 2882.73 -3.31 Bangkok 1469.23 1288.02 14.07 Manila 6871.48 6952.08 -1.16 Jakarta 5115.739 4593.008 11.38 Kuala Lumpur 1616.64 1692.51 -4.48 Ho Chi Minh 673.05 579.03 16.24 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)