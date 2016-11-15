By Susan Mathew Nov 15 Indonesian stocks extended their slide on Tuesday to post their lowest close since July 11, while Malaysian shares rose after two straight sessions of declines. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.73 percent lower after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the session. "Right after the European markets opened, the Jakarta index started to reverse the trend and plunge into the red zone," said Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities in Indonesia. "We think European traders picked up their sellings in Indonesian equities as they want to take the risk off their portfolios." If the dollar continues to strengthen, then the central bank will have to abandon its monetary easing policy, and that is more risky as most investors have been pricing in further easing, he said. Investors were optimistic about Indonesia's growth given that the central bank has been easing monetary policy since January and that expectation has to be reversed, he added. Indonesia's exports and imports both increased in October after months of deterioration from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said. Meanwhile, Malaysian shares rose with consumer stocks and industrials leading the gains. Entertainment firm Genting Bhd gained 1.7 percent while conglomerate Sime Darby jumped 3 percent. Philippines shares ended down 0.21 percent while Thai stocks closed 0.5 percent higher. Singapore shares rose 0.37 percent on upbeat sentiment after data showed retail sales rose 2 percent in September from a year earlier. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : (Change on day) Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2797.55 2787.27 0.37 Bangkok 1476.46 1469.23 0.49 Manila 6857.15 6871.48 -0.21 Jakarta 5078.501 5115.739 -0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1630.56 1616.64 0.86 Ho Chi Minh 674.26 673.05 0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2797.55 2882.73 -2.95 Bangkok 1476.46 1288.02 14.63 Manila 6857.15 6952.08 -1.37 Jakarta 5078.501 4593.008 10.57 Kuala Lumpur 1630.56 1692.51 -3.66 Ho Chi Minh 674.26 579.03 16.45 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)