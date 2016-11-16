By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Nov 16 Indonesian shares led the gains across Southeast Asian stock markets on Wednesday, as an overnight rally in oil prices aided sentiment, while Philippines stocks snapped three sessions of losses, amid strong economic growth outlook. Oil prices jumped 6 percent on Tuesday on renewed expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to reduce a global supply glut. Asian markets rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent, bouncing back from a four-month low touched earlier this week. Indonesian stocks rose about 2 percent after three sessions of losses, led by utilities and energy shares. Overnight oil price surge is helping the trade, said Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities in Indonesia in a note, but added that prolonged selling pressures by foreigners are likely to continue to weigh on prices. "We believe further clarity from the U.S. political front is needed to balance out the positive and negative sentiments on the emerging markets," he said in the note. Indonesian oil and gas producer PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, up 5.14 percent, was among the top gainers in the energy sector. Financials also gained, led by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, which rose 4.3 percent. Philippine stocks rose 1.5 percent led by financials, with SM Prime Holdings Inc gaining 3.3 percent. The market was oversold in the past few days and is now seeing a technical correction, said Charles William Ang of COL Financial Group Inc. The Philippines' September remittances was at $2.38 billion, up 6.7 pct year-on-year, a rise that is helping Philippine markets, said April Lee-Tan at COL Financial Group Inc. President Rodrigo Duterte's quick implementation of fiscal spending may have helped sustain the Philippines' robust economic growth in the third quarter, improving his chances of achieving an ambitious growth target. Philippines' July-September economic growth data is due on Thursday. Thai stocks rose half a percent, led by the energy sector, with oil company PTT PCL gaining 1.5 percent. Singapore shares climbed 0.7 percent, with oil and gas sector outperforming other sectors. Keppel rose 1.3 percent. Malaysia traded marginally lower, hurt by financials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change at 0525 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2816.12 2797.55 0.66 Bangkok 1485.22 1476.46 0.59 Manila 6962.58 6857.15 1.54 Jakarta 5180.399 5078.501 2.01 Kuala Lumpur 1628.53 1630.56 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 675.09 674.26 0.12 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2816.12 2882.73 -2.31 Bangkok 1485.22 1288.02 15.31 Manila 6962.58 6952.08 0.15 Jakarta 5180.399 4593.008 12.79 Kuala Lumpur 1628.53 1692.51 -3.78 Ho Chi Minh 675.09 579.03 16.59 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)