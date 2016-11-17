By Susan Mathew Nov 17 Most Southeast Asian markets rose on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields eased in Asian trade, dragging the dollar off its highest level since April 2003 set overnight. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped 0.12 percent to 100.290, as moderate U.S. inflation data drove a flattening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve. "The dollar has been easing a little, that could be the reason for the wider market. I think it's not so much as foreign buying but an easing of foreign selling (of equities)," said Victor Felix, equity analyst at Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Philippine shares rose as much as 2.15 percent, their biggest intraday percentage gain in nearly a month, as data on Thursday showed the economy grew 7.1 percent year on year in the third quarter, beating expectations. The GDP expansion was supported by growth in the services, industry and farm sectors and was the first publication of quarterly GDP growth data under President Rodrigo Duterte. The index was driven by industrials and consumer stocks with conglomerate Ayala Corp and food product company Universal Robina Corp gaining over 2 percent each. "The probability of a rate hike next month is almost certain, so I think investors are moving to the emerging markets just for the short term, before the December (U.S. Federal Reserve) meeting," added Felix. Financials were up in four of the six regional markets, ahead of the Fed meeting. Roughly 85 percent of 62 respondents in a survey taken after the U.S. Presidential election vote said the Fed would go ahead with a rate rise in December. Financial shares led the gains in Singapore with DBS Holdings up 1.23 percent and United Overseas Bank rising 1.36 percent. Investors also shrugged off the worse-than-expected fall in October exports in Singapore, as non-oil domestic exports slid 12 percent from a year earlier. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; CHANGE AT 0505 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2809.77 2793.99 0.56 Bangkok 1475.28 1474.64 0.04 Manila 7020.73 6966.28 0.78 Jakarta 5183.647 5185.465 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1625.15 1627.63 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 675.52 674.6 0.14 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2809.77 2882.73 -2.53 Bangkok 1475.28 1288.02 14.54 Manila 7020.73 6952.08 0.99 Jakarta 5183.647 4593.008 12.86 Kuala Lumpur 1625.15 1692.51 -3.98 Ho Chi Minh 675.52 579.03 16.66 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran and Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Sunil Nair)