By Susan Mathew Nov 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were down on Monday, led by the Philippines, amid fears that a rally in the dollar and U.S. bond yields since President-elect Donald Trump's victory could accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets. "The dollar continues to move higher today and that has triggered some selling in the Asian markets," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. The U.S. dollar nudged up to a six-month high in Asian trading on Monday. Trump's unexpected election victory has led to a major repricing of assets, with investors rushing to buy U.S. stocks and the dollar, while dumping bonds and emerging market assets. Philippine shares slid as much as 0.86 percent, to their lowest in a week as investors took profit after three straight sessions of gains. "It is more of profit-taking as there is a lot of selling pressure from foreign investors," said Cruz. The decline was led by consumer non-cyclicals and financial sectors, with conglomerate JG Summit Holdings shedding nearly 3 percent and realtor SM Prime Holdings losing as much as 2.01 percent. Thai stocks posted their second straight session of gains as healthcare and consumer stocks pulled up the index. Although the Thai Q3 GDP data, which was out earlier in the day, showed that the economy grew at a slightly slower-than-expected pace, the National Economic and Social Development Board said it is likely to grow 3.2 percent this year compared with 2.8 percent last year. Indonesian shares posted their second straight session of declines, dragged down by consumer and financial stocks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT slipped as much as 1.09 percent, while Astra International Tbk PT lost as much as 1.6 percent. "We expect choppy market trends to continue this week as markets look for further hints of President-elect Trump's reflation tactics," Taye Shim, an analyst from Daewoo Securities stated in a note. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: change at 0452 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2829.44 2838.65 -0.32 Bangkok 1478.48 1473.86 0.31 Manila 7011.59 7067.73 -0.79 Jakarta 5149.347 5170.109 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1626.28 1623.8 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 673.03 673.25 -0.03 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2829.44 2882.73 -1.85 Bangkok 1478.48 1288.02 14.79 Manila 7011.59 6952.08 0.86 Jakarta 5149.347 4593.008 12.11 Kuala Lumpur 1626.28 1692.51 -3.91 Ho Chi Minh 673.03 579.03 16.23 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)