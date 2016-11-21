By Susan Mathew Nov 21 Philippine shares closed 1.3 percent lower on Monday as investors booked profits after three straight sessions of gains on strong quarterly GDP data and September remittances. "It is more of profit-taking as there is a lot of selling pressure from foreign investors," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Financials and energy stocks led the decline with property developer SM Prime Holdings losing 1.6 percent and Petron Corp shedding over 3 percent. Sentiment was also hit by continued fears that a rally in the dollar and U.S. bond yields following Donald Trump's victory could accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets. "The dollar continues to move higher today and that has triggered some selling in the Asian markets," said Cruz. The dollar held near 13-1/2-year highs against a currency basket in Asian trading. Under Trump's reflationary policies, the Federal Reserve also might have to raise interest rates faster than expected to curtail inflation, making U.S.-dollar based assets more attractive at the expense of emerging nations. Singapore shares close down 0.8 percent with the industrials and consumer goods sectors among the losers. Singapore's economy is expected to have contracted at a less steep pace in the July-September quarter than first estimated, but the city state remains at risk of a recession due to weak exports and uncertainty around global trade after Trump's U.S. election win. The city-state's GDP data is scheduled to be out on Nov. 24. Indonesian shares posted their second straight session of falls, led by telecom and financial stocks. Thailand ended 0.3 percent higher, its second straight session of gains, with industrials and consumer stocks pulling up the index. Quarterly GDP data out earlier in the day showed that the economy grew less than expected as consumption and government spending slowed, but early signs of an export recovery may help put growth on a firmer footing next year. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2816.67 2838.65 -0.77 Bangkok 1478.3 1473.86 0.30 Manila 6979.06 7067.73 -1.25 Jakarta 5148.319 5170.109 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1627.28 1623.8 0.21 Ho Chi Minh 674.29 673.25 0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2816.67 2882.73 -2.29 Bangkok 1478.3 1288.02 14.77 Manila 6979.06 6952.08 0.39 Jakarta 5148.319 4593.008 12.09 Kuala Lumpur 1627.28 1692.51 -3.85 Ho Chi Minh 674.29 579.03 16.45 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)