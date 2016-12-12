By Anusha Ravindranath Dec 12 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, with the Philippines shedding more than 1.5 percent, as investors were risk-averse ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. The possibility of a rate hike has been almost fully priced in by markets, and the focus would be now on whether the U.S. central bank hints of further monetary tightening in 2017. "I think it is risk-off ahead of Tuesday's Fed meeting," said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila. "The news about the production cut seems to be immaterial," he said referring to a decision by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to curb oil output in their first deal since 2001. Brent crude futures soared to $57.89 per barrel in overnight trading between Sunday and Monday, the highest level since July 2015. Philippine shares declined as much as 1.6 percent in their worst fall in nearly three weeks. Financial and consumer non-cyclical stocks were the major losers with Ayala Land Inc being the worst performer, shedding 4.9 percent. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.6 percent to a one-week low, hit by consumer services and industrial stocks while oil and gas stocks rose. Among the top losers, transport operator Comfortdelgro Corp Ltd shed 1.92 percent, while rig builder Keppel Corp gained 4.2 percent. Vietnam was marginally lower with financials and consumer cyclicals among the major losers. Markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0442 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2941.28 2956.13 -0.50 Manila 6930.21 7043.16 -1.60 Ho Chi Minh 661.48 663.07 -0.24 Change so far this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2941.28 2882.73 2.03 Manila 6930.21 6952.08 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 661.48 579.03 14.24 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)