Dec 13 Southeast Asian stocks traded lower on Tuesday with Singapore shares falling for a fourth straight session, as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rates review and for clues on U.S. monetary policy following Donald Trump's election win last month. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates for the first time this year at a two-day meeting that will begin later in the day, with markets pricing in a near 100 percent chance of a quarter percentage point increase to the central bank's target range of 0.25 to 0.50 percent. Despite the fact that oil prices rose on Monday, investors are on the sidelines ahead of the Fed meeting, said Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities Indonesia. The markets are concerned that a rise in commodity prices would likely push inflation higher which in turn would lead to the Fed raising interest rates faster than expected, he added. Crude oil prices came off their highs after hitting their highest since mid-2015 on Monday on the back of a weekend deal by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to curtail output. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.4 percent, weighed down mainly by consumer goods and industrial stocks. Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd shed 2 percent and was among the top losers on the index. Philippine market dropped as much as 1 percent, hurt by a selloff in industrials and consumer cyclical stocks. Conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc fell 3.6 percent and was among the worst performers. Indonesian stocks fell as much as 0.8 percent dragged down by consumer goods stocks. The country's biggest instant-noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur fell as much as 1.6 percent. Vietnam and Malaysia saw lack-lustre trade, while Thai shares were marginally lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0418 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2944.21 2952.19 -0.27 Bangkok 1523.11 1526.32 -0.21 Manila 6817.6 6868.89 -0.75 Jakarta 5270.229 5308.126 -0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1643.05 1641.42 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 658.45 659.7 -0.19 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2944.21 2882.73 2.13 Bangkok 1523.11 1288.02 18.25 Manila 6817.6 6952.08 -1.93 Jakarta 5270.229 4593.008 14.74 Kuala Lumpur 1643.05 1692.51 -2.92 Ho Chi Minh 658.45 579.03 13.72 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)