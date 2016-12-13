By Anusha Ravindranath Dec 13 Southeast Asian stock markets seesawed on Tuesday with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that starts later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time since last December and only the second since the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Investors would also get a peek into how the victory of Republican Donald Trump in U.S. elections has reshaped the central bank's growth and inflation outlook. There are concerns that Trump's plan to reduce taxes and increase infrastructure spending could not just boost the economy but also fuel higher inflation. Markets are also worried that a rise in commodity prices would likely push inflation higher, which in turn would lead to the Fed raising interest rates faster than expected, said Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities Indonesia. Singapore shares snapped a three-session losing streak, while Philippine stocks pared early losses to end marginally higher. In Manila, industrial stocks led the falls while financials accounted for most of the gains. "This is short term," said Victor Felix of AB Capital Securities in Manila, referring to the bearish sentiment in the market. "I expect a bullish reversal in the first half of next year on the back of strong corporate earnings." Indonesia and Vietnam ended in negative territory, while Thailand trimmed early losses to close slightly higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2955.23 2952.19 0.10 Bangkok 1530.21 1526.32 0.25 Manila 6880.91 6868.89 0.17 Jakarta 5293.619 5308.126 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1645.28 1641.42 0.24 Ho Chi Minh 654.66 659.7 -0.76 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2955.23 2882.73 2.51 Bangkok 1530.21 1288.02 18.76 Manila 6880.91 6952.08 -1.02 Jakarta 5293.619 4593.008 15.25 Kuala Lumpur 1645.28 1692.51 -2.79 Ho Chi Minh 654.66 579.03 13.06 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)