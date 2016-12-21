By Anusha Ravindranath Dec 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday taking cues from Wall Street's record performance with Philippine shares gaining after four sessions of losses. Emerging markets had been in a period of uncertainty for the past few weeks facing fund outflows as investors closely tracked the Fed's comments on economic policies after the election victory of Donald Trump. "I think we have already moved past last week's Fed rate hike," said Victor Felix an analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila. "We are taking cues from U.S. equities which are poised to reach new highs". The Dow and Nasdaq Composite rose to record highs on Tuesday in a rally fuelled by optimism about Trump's policies. Philippine shares rose 0.3 percent, buoyed by financial and telecom stocks. Metro Pacific Investments Corp was the top gainer on the index, up more than 5 percent, followed by PLDT Inc which rose 3.4 percent. Singapore's benchmark index posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in a week, helped by banking and industrial stocks. DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 1 percent, while transport operator Comfortdelgro Corp Ltd was up 1.2 percent after it agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake in a private bus business from Cabcharge Australia Ltd. Vietnam shares rebounded from Tuesday's losses as consumer staples and energy stocks took the spotlight. Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co rose as much as 0.4 percent after two sessions of losses, while Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp was up as much as 2 percent. Global oil prices edged up on Wednesday largely due to an expected reduction in U.S. crude oil inventories. Thai shares were largely flat as traders awaited the central bank's rate decision, where it is expected to leave the benchmark unchanged despite a sluggish economy. Malaysian stocks were muted with little trading. The country's inflation rate in November rose to its highest in six months, government data showed on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change at 0408 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2918.09 2911.31 0.23 Bangkok 1509.83 1511.65 -0.12 Manila 6681.27 6658.66 0.34 Jakarta 5166.186 5162.477 0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1624.01 1634.52 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 664.44 662.66 0.27 Change so far this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2918.09 2882.73 1.23 Bangkok 1509.83 1288.02 17.22 Manila 6681.27 6952.08 -3.90 Jakarta 5166.186 4593.008 12.48 Kuala Lumpur 1633.98 1692.51 -3.46 Ho Chi Minh 664.44 579.03 14.75 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)