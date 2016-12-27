By Krishna V Kurup Dec 27 Indonesian shares rose 1 percent on Tuesday after nine days of falls, while Philippine stocks were headed for their first session of gain in three. Other Southeast Asian stock markets were soft with little to guide them as most major markets were closed on Monday for Christmas holidays, while the dollar and crude oil regained some footing. The dollar inched up against the yen and euro as some investors emerged out of the holiday lull to hunt for bargains with the market entering the last trading stretch of the year, while oil prices were steady as OPEC and non-OPEC members are set to start curbing output in less than a week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat at 0410 GMT. Among Southeast Asian stock markets, Indonesia rose the most with consumer stocks leading the gains. Astra International Tbk PT and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT rose 3.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. The gains could be on bargain-hunting on hopes of better prospects for Indonesian equities next year as the market is expected to outperform other emerging markets, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities. The Jakarta Composite Index is expected to see technical rebound on Tuesday and trade in a range of 5,005-5,076, Trimegah Securities said in a note. Philippine shares rose 0.6 percent, driven by gains in financial and real estate stocks. Ayala Land Inc climbed 1 percent, while BDO Unibank Inc gained 1.8 percent. Vietnam shares rose marginally, with consumer stocks pushing the index higher. Vinamilk and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp rose 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0410 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2869.76 2871.05 -0.04 Bangkok 1516.16 1515.23 0.06 Manila 6604.82 6563.67 0.63 Jakarta 5076.333 5027.704 0.97 Kuala Lumpur 1616.8 1617.15 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 663.76 662.45 0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2869.76 2882.73 -0.45 Bangkok 1516.16 1288.02 17.71 Manila 6604.82 6952.08 -5.00 Jakarta 5076.333 4593.008 10.52 Kuala Lumpur 1616.8 1692.51 -4.47 Ho Chi Minh 663.76 579.03 14.63 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)