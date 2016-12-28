By Susan Mathew Dec 28 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, in line with Asian peers, following an upbeat Wall Street on strong U.S. housing and consumer data. Data released on Tuesday showed American consumers' confidence shot to the highest in more than 15 years in December as they saw more strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the job market, while house prices continued their steady recovery in October. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent. Among Southeast Asian stock markets, Indonesia rose as much as 2.03 percent in its biggest percentage gain in six weeks as investors hunted for bargains, with gains being led by consumer and industrial stocks. "We expect JCI (Jakarta Composite Index) to continue strengthening today as stocks are becoming cheaper amidst capital outflow from (U.S. President-elect Donald) Trump's effect," Trimegah said in a note. Clove cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT rose 3.4 percent, while and construction company Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk PT climbed 3.8 percent. Philippine stocks rose nearly 2 percent, posting their biggest intraday percentage gain in nearly three weeks. Gains in consumer and financial stocks helped the index gain with SM Investments Corp climbing as much as 3.7 percent in its biggest percentage gain in over two months, and SM Prime Holdings rising 1.4 percent. "Given the fact that Indonesia and Philippines and most of the commodity-related economies were heavily hurt during the recent selloff, I think it makes sense for investors to buy back those shares given that the fruits are hanging low now," said Taye Shim, research head at KDB Daewoo Indonesia. Foreign investors, who had been net sellers of Indonesian stocks since the U.S. election, have become net buyers for the past several sessions. Malaysian stocks posted their biggest intraday percentage rise in two weeks, climbing as much as 0.5 percent, while Singapore added 0.3 percent in its second straight session of gains. Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares fell marginally. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0511 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2896.05 2885.76 0.36 Bangkok 1520.82 1517.08 0.25 Manila 6788.77 6658.2 1.96 Jakarta 5199.339 5102.954 1.89 Kuala Lumpur 1627.11 1619.68 0.46 Ho Chi Minh 662.55 663.86 -0.20 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2896.05 2882.73 0.46 Bangkok 1520.82 1288.02 18.07 Manila 6788.77 6952.08 -2.35 Jakarta 5199.339 4593.008 13.20 Kuala Lumpur 1627.11 1692.51 -3.86 Ho Chi Minh 662.55 579.03 14.42 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Ambar Warrick; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)