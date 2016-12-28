By Susan Mathew Dec 28 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that rose on strong U.S. housing and consumer data, with the Philippine index posting its biggest single-day percentage gain in more than two months. Data released on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest in more than 15 years in December as they saw more strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the job market, while house prices continued their steady recovery in October. Philippine shares closed 2.8 percent higher, their highest closing level since Dec. 16, with financials, real estate and consumer stocks leading the gainers. Ayala Land Inc was up 5.14 percent, while Jollibee Foods Corp gained 3.25 percent. Indonesia closed at its highest in nearly two weeks, led by gains in consumer and financial stocks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT and clove cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT each gained 3.4 percent. "Given the fact that Indonesia and Philippines and most of the commodity-related economies were heavily hurt during the recent selloff, I think it makes sense for investors to buy back those shares given that the fruits are hanging low now," said Taye Shim, research head at KDB Daewoo Indonesia. Malaysian shares rose 0.7 percent, while Thai stocks closed 0.5 percent higher, their fourth straight session of gains. Vietnam fell marginally, dragged down by financial and energy shares. Vietnam's economy marked its first slowdown in four years in 2016. PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Corp fell 2.4 percent, tracking lower global oil prices. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent as of 1010 GMT. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2898.3 2885.76 0.43 Bangkok 1524.6 1517.08 0.50 Manila 6846.44 6658.2 2.83 Jakarta 5209.445 5102.954 2.09 Kuala Lumpur 1630.3 1619.68 0.66 Ho Chi Minh 663.5 663.86 -0.05 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2898.3 2882.73 0.54 Bangkok 1524.6 1288.02 18.37 Manila 6846.44 6952.08 -1.52 Jakarta 5209.445 4593.008 13.42 Kuala Lumpur 1630.3 1692.51 -3.68 Ho Chi Minh 663.5 579.03 14.59 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)