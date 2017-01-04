By Susan Mathew Jan 4 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Indonesia, rose on Wednesday as investors took cues from a rally on Wall Street and European markets overnight which were boosted by upbeat factory activity data in the United States and the euro zone. U.S. factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in December, while construction spending hit a 10-1/2-year high in November. In the euro zone, manufacturing activity hit the fastest pace in more than five years in December. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose as much as 2 percent to its highest in more than three weeks, led by industrial and financial stocks. Ayala Corp rose more than 3 percent to its highest in more than a month, while SM Prime Holdings Inc gained as much as 3.7 percent. Investor sentiment also ticked up after local media reported that President Rodrigo Duterte was likely to take a close look at the issue of raising pensions under the Social Security System, as any hike would increase the unfunded liabilities of the insurance program if not accompanied by higher contributions. (bit.ly/2iGrwUE) "This was one of his campaign promises and this will show that not all campaign promises become reality after the President actually sits in office and actually analyses different problems," said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc. Singapore stocks rose as much as 0.8 percent, their best intraday percentage gain since Nov. 30, with consumer shares and financials pushing up the index. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd each gained more than 1 percent, while Singapore Airlines Ltd added 0.3 percent. Thai stocks were up as much as 0.9 percent, extending gains into a seventh straight session, to hit their highest in nearly five months. Malaysia rose 0.5 percent, while Vietnam stocks climbed to its highest in more than two weeks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0458 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2921.03 2898.97 0.76 Bangkok 1556.54 1542.94 0.88 Manila 6992.22 6861.31 1.91 Jakarta 5267.974 5275.971 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1643.46 1635.53 0.48 Ho Chi Minh 674.99 672.01 0.44 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 2921.03 2880.76 1.40 Bangkok 1556.54 1542.94 0.88 Manila 6992.22 6840.64 0.58 Jakarta 5267.974 5296.711 -0.54 Kuala Lumpur 1643.46 1641.73 0.11 Ho Chi Minh 674.99 664.87 0.44 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)