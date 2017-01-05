By Ambar Warrick Jan 5 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, following gains on Wall Street and buoyed by an overnight bounce in crude oil prices. Sentiment was also boosted by a string of upbeat factory and service sector surveys across the globe this week. U.S. shares ended higher on Wednesday even after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed concerns that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest rate hikes to ward off inflation. Crude prices rose nearly 2 percent overnight before dipping in Asian trade on Thursday over doubts world producers would fully deliver on promises to cut output. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was last up 0.9 percent. Philippine shares rose as much as 1.7 percent to their highest in nearly two months, bolstered by industrial and financial stocks with SM Investments gaining 4.6 percent to a seven-week high. Consumer prices rose to a two-year high in December due to higher food and transport costs, in line with a Reuters poll, but the full-year average inflation remained below the central bank's target range, the statistics agency said on Thursday. Singapore shares gained as much as 1.3 percent in their biggest percentage rise in nearly two months, led by financials and telcos. DBS Group Holdings, the island state's biggest bank by market value, posted its sharpest intraday percentage gain in nearly two months by adding 2.3 percent. "Singapore has not performed well over the past few weeks as compared to its regional peers," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. "Given the improvement in sentiment among Asian markets, investors have started to look at certain sectors in Singaporean equities." Thailand hit a 20-month high and was headed for its eighth consecutive session of gains, while Vietnam fell slightly. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS OF 0410 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2956.82 2921.31 1.22 Bangkok 1573.59 1563.58 0.64 Manila 7153.37 7030.95 1.70 Jakarta 5322.831 5301.183 0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1654.88 1647.47 0.45 Ho Chi Minh 673.43 674.7 -0.19 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 2956.82 2880.76 2.64 Bangkok 1573.59 1542.94 1.99 Manila 7153.37 6840.64 4.60 Jakarta 5322.831 5296.711 0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1654.88 1641.73 0.80 Ho Chi Minh 673.43 664.87 1.30 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Additional reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)