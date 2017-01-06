By Geo Tharappel Jan 6 Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to higher on Friday, as uncertainty about incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's administration weighed on the dollar and U.S. bond yields, boosting investor risk appetite in emerging markets. The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies shed more than 2 percent, while 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield slumped to one-month lows overnight. The dollar's retreat was further fuelled by China's move to clamp down on capital outflows and stem the fall in the yuan ahead of Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump's U.S. presidential election win sparked a major realignment in markets, with expectations of his tax cuts, fiscal spending and deregulation sending U.S. bond yields and dollar higher, while prompting capital outflows from emerging economies. The Philippine index rose more than 1 percent for a fourth straight session, led by real estate and industrial stocks. "The last few days, foreigners have been net buyers... They're buying back into the market because of growth opportunities here," said Grace Aller, an analyst with AP Securities. Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc rose as much as 3.5 percent to a more than five-month high, while conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gained as much as 3.3 percent. Vietnam shares edged up more than 1 percent to a six-week high, boosted by financials and consumer staples. Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp added over 4 percent, while Vietcombank rose as much as 3.4 percent to its highest since Oct. 7. Singapore shares hit their highest in nearly 1 month, led by oil and gas shares as global oil prices held steady on the back of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0549 GMT STOCK MARKETS Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 2961.8 2954.14 0.26 Bangkok 1570.93 1571.05 -0.01 Manila 7280.27 7209.44 0.98 Jakarta 5339.276 5325.504 0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1668.4 1659.82 0.52 Ho Chi Minh 683.26 675.81 1.10 Change this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 2961.8 2880.76 2.81 Bangkok 1570.93 1542.94 1.81 Manila 7280.27 6840.64 6.43 Jakarta 5339.276 5296.711 0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1668.4 1641.73 1.62 Ho Chi Minh 683.26 664.87 2.76 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)