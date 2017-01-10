By Anusha Ravindranath Jan 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, with Philippines heading for a sixth straight session of gains and Singapore hitting a 14-month high, as encouraging economic data from China kept sentiment upbeat. China's producer price index jumped past expectations to more than five-year highs in December, suggesting that the world's second-largest economy continued to show signs of stabilisation. On the other hand, the country's consumer inflation remained benign as food prices rose at a more modest pace. Philippine stocks rose as much as 1.2 percent to their highest in two months with financials and utilities driving the gains. SM Prime Holdings Inc added 2.8 percent and Manila Electric Co gained 3.2 percent. "We are seeing some renewed confidence in the market as a result of positive developments abroad," said Lexter Azurin, head of research at Unicapital Securities in Manila. "The current administration is keen on luring investments from China, so any economic development there would affect our market in a bigger way in the next few years or so." Singapore shares were headed for a sixth consecutive session of gains, helped by financial and consumer goods stocks. CapitaLand Commercial Trust was the top performer with a rise of 1.3 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd climbed 1.2 percent. Thai shares rose as much as 0.5 percent, buoyed by gains in financials and industrials, while Vietnam was subdued. Jakarta shed as much as 0.5 percent, dragged down by consumer non-cyclicals and telecom stocks. The Indonesian government revised its tax rules for transfer pricing documentation which is likely to impact hundreds of multinational companies operating in the country. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0427 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2988.77 2981.54 0.24 Bangkok 1568.49 1564.08 0.28 Manila 7369.74 7276.34 1.28 Jakarta 5309.565 5316.364 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1670.7 1667.9 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 681.58 682.57 -0.15 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 2988.77 2880.76 3.75 Bangkok 1568.49 1542.94 1.65 Manila 7369.74 6840.64 7.7 Jakarta 5309.565 5296.711 0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1670.7 1641.73 1.76 Ho Chi Minh 681.58 664.87 2.5 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)