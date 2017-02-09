By Urvashi Goenka Feb 9 Singapore shares hit a 15-month high on Thursday, bouncing back from the previous session's losses, on the back of strong corporate earnings and as oil prices steadied. The FTSE Straits Times Index rose as much as 0.8 percent to its highest since October 2015 with financial and telecom stocks driving the gains. "A good results season and recovery in oil prices have boosted sentiment," said Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan Securities. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the city-state's biggest telecom firm by market value, gained as much as 1.3 percent to a one-week high on upbeat quarterly results. "In Singapore, we expect banks to do well this season in the rising interest rate environment," said Loo. Keppel Corp Ltd rose 0.8 percent and Sembcorp Industries Ltd gained 1.6 percent as oil prices stabilised, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude prices meant that fuel prices remained under pressure. Real estate firms CapitaLand Commercial Trust Ltd rose 1.6 percent and UOL Group Ltd climbed 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to their highest since July 2015 as investors grew more confident about the Chinese economy, while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe. A rally in commodity prices in recent weeks led by copper and iron ore along with gentle policy tightening by Beijing via money market rates, had led to a more optimistic view of Chinese corporate earnings, analysts said. Earnings growth for MSCI China is expected at nearly 15 percent over the next 12 months, slightly ahead of 13 percent projected for companies in MSCI Asia outside Japan, according to Thomson Reuters data. Indonesian shares were marginally up, mainly supported by financial stocks. Moody's Investors Service upgraded its credit outlook on Indonesia to "positive" from "stable", praising its progress on reforms and its efforts to keep finances under control despite falling prices for its main commodity exports. Philippine shares were flat ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day where it is expected to keep rates unchanged. Telecom and real estate stocks were the biggest gainers with PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc rising 3.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. The Malaysian stock market was closed for a national holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0415 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3085.1 3066.53 0.61 Bangkok 1587.06 1589.29 -0.14 Manila 7231.8 7234.82 -0.04 Jakarta 5383.172 5361.088 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 701.67 702.04 -0.05 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3085.1 2880.76 7.09 Bangkok 1587.06 1542.94 2.86 Manila 7231.8 6840.64 5.72 Jakarta 5383.172 5296.711 1.63 Ho Chi Minh 701.67 664.87 5.53 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka; Additional reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)