May 10 Philippine shares fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday, their biggest in two months, as investors continued to book profits, while Vietnam rose to its highest close in nearly a month. Trading was muted across Southeast Asia as Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore were closed for a public holiday. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index extended falls in to a second session, dragged down by industrials and financials, after rising for three consecutive sessions. GT Capital Holdings Inc and Megaworld Corp were the biggest losers, shedding 4.6 percent and 3.7 percent respectively. "Market is showing some short-term technical weakness, coming from an overbought peso," said Joann Parayno of AP Securities. Nickel ore output in the Philippines, the world's top supplier, fell 51 percent in the first quarter, hurt by rains and suspensions of mine operations, government data showed. The new environment minister, Roy Cimatu, said on Tuesday he wanted to strike a balance between conservation and mining interests, hinting an intent to settle the mining malaise started by his predecessor, Regina Lopez. Lopez was ousted over her anti-mining campaign through which she ordered the closure of 22 of 41 operating mines and cancelled dozens of contracts for undeveloped mines in the fifth most-mineralised country in the world. Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte said the government cannot scrap an existing mining law but added that he wants to implement stricter measures. Indonesian shares dropped 0.8 percent, their biggest since Jan. 20, with Victoria Insurance Tbk Pt and PT Indika Energy Tbk being the biggest decliners. Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares closed 0.3 percent higher, aided by financials and materials, with Saigon Telecommunication & Technologies Corp leading the gains. "The rally over the past few days is a catch-up rally as the market has been sluggish in recent weeks due to domestic political uncertainty and concern over Chinese equities," said Fiachra Mac Cana, managing director and head of research at Ho Chi Minh Securities, in an emailed statement. China's April producer price inflation cooled as iron ore and coal prices tumbled further, pressured by fears that domestic demand will not be strong enough to absorb surging supplies of steel. "Sentiment has improved due to a sense of closure on the domestic side and with a sense that Chinese markets have stabilised for now," she added. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Manila 7794.17 7923.5 -1.63 Jakarta 5653.008 5697.056 -0.77 Ho Chi Minh 724.31 722.11 0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Manila 7794.17 6840.64 13.9 Jakarta 5653.008 5296.711 6.3 Ho Chi Minh 724.31 664.87 8.9 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)